Dallas faces Minnesota on 12-game home skid

Minnesota Timberwolves (45-29, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (24-50, 13th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays Minnesota looking to end its 12-game home slide.

The Mavericks have gone 13-33 against Western Conference teams. Dallas ranks third in the Western Conference with 34.2 defensive rebounds per game led by P.J. Washington averaging 5.5.

The Timberwolves have gone 28-21 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota has a 6-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mavericks score 113.9 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 114.4 the Timberwolves allow. The Timberwolves are shooting 48.1% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 47.5% the Mavericks’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on Feb. 21 the Timberwolves won 122-111 led by 40 points from Anthony Edwards, while Khris Middleton scored 18 points for the Mavericks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Flagg is averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Mavericks. Max Christie is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Julius Randle is averaging 20.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Timberwolves. Bones Hyland is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 119.5 points, 43.3 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.8 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 113.0 points, 44.3 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Khris Middleton: day to day (illness), Caleb Martin: day to day (foot), Kyrie Irving: out for season (knee), Daniel Gafford: day to day (shoulder).

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards: day to day (knee), Ayo Dosunmu: day to day (calf), Jaden McDaniels: day to day (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press