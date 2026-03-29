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Phoenix visits Memphis on 4-game road slide

By AP News

Phoenix Suns (41-33, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (25-49, 11th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will attempt to stop its four-game road losing streak when the Suns play Memphis.

The Grizzlies have gone 19-29 against Western Conference teams. Memphis has a 6-31 record against teams above .500.

The Suns have gone 26-21 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix has a 7-10 record in one-possession games.

The Grizzlies are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Suns allow to opponents. The Suns’ 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Suns won 117-98 in the last matchup on Jan. 8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Coward is scoring 13.5 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Grizzlies. Olivier-Maxence Prosper is averaging 15.0 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 53.9% over the last 10 games.

Collin Gillespie is averaging 13.1 points and 4.8 assists for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 28.4 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 46.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 110.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.9 points per game.

Suns: 4-6, averaging 116.5 points, 41.7 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: DeJon Jarreau: day to day (elbow), Santi Aldama: out for season (knee), Taylor Hendricks: day to day (thumb), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out for season (finger), Ja Morant: out for season (elbow), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out for season (toe), Zach Edey: out for season (ankle), Ty Jerome: day to day (ankle), Jaylen Wells: day to day (toe), Taj Gibson: day to day (foot), Cam Spencer: day to day (back), Brandon Clarke: out for season (calf).

Suns: Dillon Brooks: out (hand), Mark Williams: out (foot), Haywood Highsmith: day to day (knee), Amir Coffey: day to day (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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