Jayson Tatum, Payton Pritchard help push Celtics past the Hornets 114-99

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 32 points, Payton Pritchard added 28 points and the Boston Celtics defeated the cold-shooting Charlotte Hornets 114-99 on Sunday night for their third straight victory.

Neemias Queta added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Celtics, who played their second consecutive game without Jaylen Brown (Achilles tendinitis).

LaMelo Ball had 19 points and Miles Bridges 14 for the Hornets, who entered the game leading the NBA in made 3-pointers (1,210) and third in 3-point percentage (38.2), but were just 12 of 43 from beyond the arc against the Eastern Conference’s second-place team.

Ball, Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel finished a combined 7 of 27 on 3-point shots.

Pritchard, who continued to be a terrific replacement for Brown, was able to get to the basket at will, finishing 10 of 18 from the field and 6 of 6 from the foul line. Pritchard entered the game averaging 25.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 7.3 assists in the previous eight games Brown missed this season.

Tatum was strong all night, shooting 12 of 23 from the field — including 5 of 10 from 3-point range — while adding eight assists.

The Celtics raced to a 19-point lead, holding the Hornets to 5-of-21 shooting from beyond the arc in the first half.

Charlotte had cut the lead to nine early in the fourth quarter before Tatum launched a 3 over Bridges from the top of the key and then stared into the crowd and pointed as the lead got back to 16.

After a Pritchard layup pushed the lead to 17 with 3:52 left, Hornets coach Charles Lee had seen enough and emptied the bench.

Charlotte ended its seven-game homestand with two straight losses after winning the first five to secure at least a spot in the play-in game.

Up next

Celtics: At Atlanta on Monday.

Hornets: At Brooklyn on Tuesday.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer