Alperen Sengun has 36 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists as Rockets beat Pelicans 134-102

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Alperen Sengun had 36 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists Sunday night, Houston dominated the second quarter, and the Rockets beat the New Orleans Pelicans 134-102.

Houston (45-29) moved into a tie for fifth place in the Western Conference with idle Minnesota, 1 1/2 games behind Denver.

Sengun made 5 of 7 from 3-point range and added three steals and three blocks. Kevin Durant and Jabari Smith Jr. each had 20 points for Houston and Tari Eason scored 15.

Dejounte Murray had 19 points for the Pelicans. Zion Williamson and Saddiq Bey each scored 18 and Derik Queen had 13. Rookie Jeremiah Fears added 12 points and five assists for New Orleans, which has lost three straight against the Rockets.

Houston used a tiebreaking 23-3 run to open the second quarter to put the game out of reach. Sengun had 14 points in the quarter, including three 3-pointers as the Rockets took a 68-47 lead into halftime.

The Rockets, who lead by double figures throughout the second half, outrebounded the Pelicans 59-36 and committed just six turnovers.

Sengun scored at least 30 points for the third time in four games this week. The fourth-year center scored 33 points in a 132-124 loss at Chicago on Monday and 30 in overtime loss to Minnesota on Wednesday.

The Pelicans (25-51) have lost back-to-back games and 11 of 12. New Orleans shot 52% in the first quarter, including five made 3-pointers.

Up next

Pelicans: Visit Portland on Thursday.

Rockets: Host New York on Tuesday.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

By DAVID FOLSE II

Associated Press