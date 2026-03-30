Celtics play the Hawks, look for 4th straight win

Boston Celtics (50-24, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (42-33, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -1; over/under is 222.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston will try to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Celtics take on Atlanta.

The Hawks are 23-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is 17-23 against opponents with a winning record.

The Celtics are 31-14 in conference games. Boston scores 114.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The 118.3 points per game the Hawks average are 11.5 more points than the Celtics allow (106.8). The Celtics average 114.1 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 116.4 the Hawks give up to opponents.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Celtics won the last meeting 109-102 on March 27, with Payton Pritchard scoring 36 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Hawks. CJ McCollum is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jaylen Brown is averaging 28.6 points, seven rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 8-2, averaging 121.1 points, 44.1 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 112.0 points, 46.7 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: day to day (finger), Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (knee), Dyson Daniels: day to day (toe).

Celtics: Jaylen Brown: day to day (calf), Derrick White: day to day (knee), Nikola Vucevic: out (finger).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press