Charlotte takes on Brooklyn for conference showdown

Charlotte Hornets (39-36, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (18-57, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Brooklyn and Charlotte square off on Tuesday.

The Nets have gone 12-32 against Eastern Conference teams. Brooklyn is 2-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hornets are 23-24 in conference games. Charlotte ranks eighth in the NBA with 33.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Moussa Diabate averaging 5.0.

The Nets average 106.3 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 111.7 the Hornets give up. The Hornets average 16.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 12.4 per game the Nets allow.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Nets won 116-103 in the last matchup on Dec. 2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danny Wolf is scoring 8.9 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Nets. Josh Minott is averaging 11.0 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LaMelo Ball is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 1-9, averaging 101.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points per game.

Hornets: 7-3, averaging 117.3 points, 46.0 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Jalen Wilson: day to day (illness), Danny Wolf: day to day (ankle), Egor Demin: out for season (foot), Josh Minott: day to day (hip), Day’Ron Sharpe: out for season (thumb), Michael Porter Jr.: out (hamstring).

Hornets: Grant Williams: day to day (knee), Tidjane Salaun: day to day (calf).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press