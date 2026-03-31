Washington takes on Philadelphia, looks to halt 3-game skid

Philadelphia 76ers (41-34, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (17-58, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington looks to break its three-game losing streak when the Wizards take on Philadelphia.

The Wizards are 11-34 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 9-12 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The 76ers are 24-24 against conference opponents. Philadelphia has a 6-8 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wizards’ 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the 76ers allow. The 76ers’ 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than the Wizards have given up to their opponents (48.3%).

The two teams play for the fourth time this season. The 76ers defeated the Wizards 131-110 in their last matchup on Jan. 8. Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 28 points, and Tre Johnson led the Wizards with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bub Carrington is averaging 10.2 points and 4.6 assists for the Wizards. Will Riley is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Quentin Grimes is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the 76ers. VJ Edgecombe is averaging 19.6 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 1-9, averaging 110.1 points, 37.2 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.4 points per game.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 117.0 points, 45.2 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Anthony Davis: out (finger), Cam Whitmore: out for season (shoulder), Alex Sarr: out (toe), Bilal Coulibaly: out (heel), Kyshawn George: out (elbow), D’Angelo Russell: out (not injury related), Trae Young: out (quad).

76ers: Johni Broome: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press