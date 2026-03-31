Golden State hosts San Antonio following Wembanyama’s 41-point game

San Antonio Spurs (57-18, second in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (36-39, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio faces the Golden State Warriors after Victor Wembanyama scored 41 points in the Spurs’ 129-114 win against the Chicago Bulls.

The Warriors have gone 23-23 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is second in the Western Conference with 29.0 assists per game led by Draymond Green averaging 5.4.

The Spurs have gone 32-14 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio is sixth in the Western Conference with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Luke Kornet averaging 2.7.

The Warriors average 15.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Spurs allow. The Spurs are shooting 48.2% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 47.8% the Warriors’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Spurs won the last matchup 126-113 on Feb. 12, with De’Aaron Fox scoring 27 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandin Podziemski is averaging 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Warriors. Gui Santos is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Fox is averaging 18.6 points and 6.2 assists for the Spurs. Wembanyama is averaging 23.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 112.9 points, 39.6 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points per game.

Spurs: 9-1, averaging 124.7 points, 51.3 rebounds, 32.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Quinten Post: day to day (foot), Jimmy Butler III: out for season (knee), Will Richard: day to day (heel), Al Horford: day to day (calf), Moses Moody: out for season (knee), Stephen Curry: out (knee).

Spurs: David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press