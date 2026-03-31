Brown and the Celtics take on conference foe Miami

Boston Celtics (50-25, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (40-36, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics take on Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat in Eastern Conference action.

The Heat are 24-22 in Eastern Conference games. Miami leads the Eastern Conference in rebounding, averaging 46.7 boards. Adebayo paces the Heat with 10.0 rebounds.

The Celtics are 31-15 in conference matchups. Boston averages 114.0 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Heat make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (44.1%). The Celtics are shooting 46.3% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 46.2% the Heat’s opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Celtics won the last meeting 98-96 on Feb. 7. Brown scored 29 points to help lead the Celtics to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Heat. Adebayo is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

Brown is scoring 28.6 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Celtics. Payton Pritchard is averaging 17.9 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 3-7, averaging 117.9 points, 43.2 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.1 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 110.6 points, 47.8 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.1 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Norman Powell: out (back).

Celtics: Neemias Queta: out (thumb), Nikola Vucevic: out (finger), Jayson Tatum: out (injury management).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press