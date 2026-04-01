Stephen Curry, Warren Buffett team up for philanthropic project, shooting lessons

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Warren Buffett wants Stephen Curry to teach him to shoot, and the lesson is already in the works.

Curry isn’t sure where to start but plans to acquire some video ahead of time to prepare for training the 95-year-old Buffett, beginning with the basics if necessary.

“If not a permanent basketball hoop I’m pretty sure there’s going to be a mobile one out there so I can make good on my promise to teach him some form,” the 38-year-old Curry said in a video call Tuesday after he returned to full practice and 5-on-5 scrimmaging earlier in the day as he works back from a lingering right knee injury.

“We’ll see how he can do. I haven’t seen any video of a Warren Buffett jump shot, but we’ll see.”

Curry hopes he might play again before the end of the regular season after being sidelined since Jan. 30. There are seven games remaining and he is out Wednesday against San Antonio and likely again for Thursday’s back-to-back with Cleveland, according to coach Steve Kerr.

Curry and Buffett are teaming up on far more than basketball, too.

Curry, wife Ayesha, and the billionaire investor and philanthropist Buffett are planning a June 24 lunch together in Omaha, Nebraska, with one high-bidding supporter as they all work to provide resources for families.

The Currys and Buffett will hold a charity auction from May 7-14 with online bidding on eBay to raise money for Buffett’s longtime support of San Francisco-based GLIDE — a center for social justice offering daily meals as well as programing for youth and families — and the Currys’ Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation.

This marks the latest collaboration for Curry off the court, while the star Golden State guard has missed the past 25 games for the Warriors. In February, the GOAT animation movie Curry worked on with Sony Pictures debuted in theaters.

This is the first time the Currys have participated in Buffett’s “A Seat at the Table” charitable lunch, an auction that launched in 2000 as an effort to show the impact a shared meal can have for community building and hope in areas of need.

“Mr. Buffett, his commitment to investing in community service, the heart of service, and at the level that he’s at and how much this Seat At The Table auction has raised over the years — I think it’s $55 million-plus — and the fact that he’s recognized the work that me and Ayesha and our team at Eat.Learn.Play. has done reaching the community here in Oakland, to have an opportunity to raise more money and awareness and the gesture of opening this platform to me and Ayesha is amazing,” Curry said.

“The amount of money that it will raise is amazing but more so it’s the awareness of the work that needs to continue to be done and how we are activating in the community to make it happen.”

Buffett reached out a couple of months ago about having the Currys join the fundraising lunch he has made a huge success for 2 1/2 decades — raising more than $50 million for GLIDE. Proceeds will be split between there and the Currys’ foundation, which supports children and families in Oakland with healthy meal options, safe play spaces and equipment and learning resources such as tutoring and access to books.

“Sometimes the greatest things in life happen when you don’t expect them,” Curry said, “you just keep doing the work. An opportunity like this comes up, and it means the world.”

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer