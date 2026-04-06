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Double Dose: Flavor Flav visits Fenway Park and TD Garden on same day

By AP News
Raptors Celtics Basketball

Raptors Celtics Basketball

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BOSTON (AP) — Flavor Flav was a part of a sports doubleheader in Boston on Sunday.

Wearing a white Red Sox baseball jersey with the number 1/2 and his name in red on the back, he bounced a ceremonial first pitch to Boston’s backup infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa before they lost to the Padres 8-6.

A little later, he was seated courtside at the Celtics’ 115-101 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

Decked out in a red track suit and a Red Sox cap, it was hard to tell which team he was rooting for at TD Garden with the Raptors wearing their red road jerseys.

During the second period, Lucky, the Celtics mascot, tried to hand him a green sweatshirt and chain, appearing to try to get him to put it on.

The 67-year-old Flav is a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and a founding member of the hip-hop group Public Enemy.

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AP NBA: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NBA

By KEN POWTAK
Associated Press

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