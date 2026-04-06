Dallas visits Los Angeles after Flagg’s 45-point game

Dallas Mavericks (25-53, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (40-38, eighth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -11; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Los Angeles Clippers after Cooper Flagg scored 45 points in the Mavericks’ 134-128 win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Clippers are 23-25 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks last in the Western Conference recording just 40.5 rebounds per game led by Kawhi Leonard averaging 6.3.

The Mavericks are 14-34 in conference matchups. Dallas is second in the Western Conference scoring 53.2 points per game in the paint led by Flagg averaging 11.4.

The Clippers average 114.0 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 119.4 the Mavericks give up. The Mavericks are shooting 46.8% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 47.0% the Clippers’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Clippers won the last matchup 138-131 in overtime on March 22, with Darius Garland scoring 41 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard is averaging 28 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Clippers. Garland is averaging 18.6 points and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Flagg is averaging 21.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Mavericks. Naji Marshall is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 117.6 points, 38.8 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 10.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 118.2 points, 42.8 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.7 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Isaiah Jackson: out (ankle), Yanic Konan Niederhauser: out for season (foot), Bradley Beal: out for season (hip).

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Daniel Gafford: day to day (shoulder), Caleb Martin: out (foot), Kyrie Irving: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press