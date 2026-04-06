Los Angeles faces Oklahoma City, looks for 11th straight home win

Oklahoma City Thunder (62-16, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (50-28, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -13; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its 10-game home win streak alive when the Lakers take on Oklahoma City.

The Lakers are 30-18 in conference matchups. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 31.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Luka Doncic averaging 7.1.

The Thunder are 39-9 in Western Conference play. Oklahoma City averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 50-10 when winning the turnover battle.

The Lakers make 50.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (43.4%). The Thunder average 119.2 points per game, 3.9 more than the 115.3 the Lakers allow to opponents.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Thunder defeated the Lakers 139-96 in their last matchup on April 3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 28 points, and Austin Reaves led the Lakers with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James is scoring 20.8 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the Lakers. Jaxson Hayes is averaging 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 79.2% over the past 10 games.

Chet Holmgren is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Thunder. Isaiah Joe is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 7-3, averaging 119.7 points, 42.2 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points per game.

Thunder: 9-1, averaging 123.9 points, 47.1 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.3 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Austin Reaves: out (rib), Marcus Smart: out (ankle), Luka Doncic: out (hamstring).

Thunder: Alex Caruso: day to day (illness), Luguentz Dort: day to day (undisclosed), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press