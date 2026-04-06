Hornets face the Celtics, look for 5th straight win

Charlotte Hornets (43-36, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (53-25, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -6.5; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will look to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Hornets take on Boston.

The Celtics are 34-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks third in the league averaging 15.2 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.4% from deep. Derrick White leads the team averaging 2.7 makes while shooting 32.6% from 3-point range.

The Hornets are 25-24 in conference matchups. Charlotte ranks fifth in the NBA with 46.2 rebounds per game. Moussa Diabate paces the Hornets with 8.8.

The Celtics score 114.6 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 111.3 the Hornets give up. The Hornets average 16.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 14.1 per game the Celtics allow.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Celtics defeated the Hornets 114-99 in their last meeting on March 29. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 32 points, and LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Pritchard is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 24.6 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ball is averaging 19.8 points and 7.2 assists for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 19.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 116.8 points, 48.1 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points per game.

Hornets: 8-2, averaging 121.0 points, 46.8 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: None listed.

Hornets: PJ Hall: out (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press