Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
57.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Denver plays Memphis, looks for 10th straight home win

By AP News

Memphis Grizzlies (25-54, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (51-28, third in the Western Conference)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to keep its nine-game home win streak alive when the Nuggets face Memphis.

The Nuggets are 33-16 against conference opponents. Denver leads the Western Conference with 121.8 points and is shooting 49.5%.

The Grizzlies are 19-30 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is eighth in the Western Conference scoring 115.0 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

The Nuggets are shooting 49.5% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 48.3% the Grizzlies allow to opponents. The Grizzlies average 13.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than the Nuggets allow.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Grizzlies won the last matchup 125-118 on March 19, with Ty Jerome scoring 21 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Murray is shooting 48.3% and averaging 25.4 points for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic is averaging 26.7 points over the last 10 games.

GG Jackson is shooting 49.6% and averaging 12.5 points for the Grizzlies. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 9-1, averaging 128.8 points, 45.3 rebounds, 33.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.5 points per game.

Grizzlies: 1-9, averaging 110.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 129.8 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Zeke Nnaji: day to day (hip), Peyton Watson: out (hamstring), Spencer Jones: day to day (hamstring).

Grizzlies: Santi Aldama: out for season (knee), Jahmai Mashack: day to day (neck), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out for season (finger), Taylor Hendricks: day to day (thumb), Ja Morant: out for season (elbow), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out for season (toe), Zach Edey: out for season (ankle), Ty Jerome: day to day (ankle), Jaylen Wells: out for season (toe), Taj Gibson: day to day (foot), Brandon Clarke: out for season (calf), Javon Small: day to day (thigh).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.