Cleveland faces Atlanta, aims for 4th straight victory

Atlanta Hawks (45-34, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (50-29, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland seeks to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Atlanta.

The Cavaliers are 31-18 in conference games. Cleveland is seventh in the NBA with 28.4 assists per game. James Harden leads the Cavaliers averaging 8.1.

The Hawks are 26-23 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 51.6 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Johnson averaging 11.7.

The Cavaliers are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the Hawks allow to opponents. The Hawks average 14.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than the Cavaliers allow.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 29 the Hawks won 130-123 led by 30 points from Nickeil Alexander-Walker, while Donovan Mitchell scored 42 points for the Cavaliers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Mobley is averaging 18.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 blocks for the Cavaliers. Sam Merrill is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Dyson Daniels is shooting 51.7% and averaging 11.8 points for the Hawks. Alexander-Walker is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 122.6 points, 45.2 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 121.0 points, 43.2 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: James Harden: day to day (personal), Max Strus: day to day (injury management), Dean Wade: day to day (ankle), Jaylon Tyson: day to day (toe), Donovan Mitchell: day to day (ankle), Thomas Bryant: day to day (calf).

Hawks: Jock Landale: out (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press