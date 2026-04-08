Magic face the Timberwolves on 3-game win streak

Minnesota Timberwolves (47-32, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (43-36, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -6; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Magic take on Minnesota.

The Magic are 25-16 in home games. Orlando is 17-19 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Timberwolves are 22-17 in road games. Minnesota scores 117.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Magic average 115.5 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 114.1 the Timberwolves allow. The Timberwolves average 117.6 points per game, 2.4 more than the 115.2 the Magic allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Magic won the last meeting 119-92 on March 7. Desmond Bane scored 30 points to help lead the Magic to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paolo Banchero is shooting 45.9% and averaging 22.3 points for the Magic. Bane is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Julius Randle is scoring 21.1 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Timberwolves. Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 14.9 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 5-5, averaging 115.8 points, 40.7 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 111.7 points, 44.4 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 10.0 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jett Howard: out (ankle), Jamal Cain: day to day (calf), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (neck).

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards: day to day (knee), Jaden McDaniels: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press