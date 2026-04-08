Flagg and the Mavericks take on conference foe Phoenix

Dallas Mavericks (25-54, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (43-35, seventh in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -10.5; over/under is 230.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks visit Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

The Suns are 27-22 in conference play. Phoenix is at the bottom of the Western Conference scoring 43.0 points per game in the paint.

The Mavericks are 14-35 against conference opponents. Dallas is fourth in the Western Conference with 44.7 rebounds per game led by P.J. Washington averaging 7.0.

The Suns are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 47.7% the Mavericks allow to opponents. The Mavericks average 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 12.1 per game the Suns give up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Suns won 120-111 in the last matchup on Feb. 11.

TOP PERFORMERS: Royce O’Neale is scoring 9.8 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Suns. Booker is averaging 26.5 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Max Christie is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Mavericks. Flagg is averaging 26.5 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 4-5, averaging 115.6 points, 42.3 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 117.4 points, 43.1 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.4 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee).

Mavericks: P.J. Washington: out (elbow), Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Daniel Gafford: out (shoulder), Caleb Martin: out (heel), Brandon Williams: out (illness), Kyrie Irving: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press