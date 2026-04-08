Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
54.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Thunder play the Clippers, seek 7th straight victory

By AP News

Oklahoma City Thunder (63-16, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (41-38, eighth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -7.5; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City aims to keep its six-game win streak intact when the Thunder take on Los Angeles.

The Clippers are 24-25 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks fifth in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing only 112.4 points while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.

The Thunder have gone 40-9 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is 5-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The 114.0 points per game the Clippers score are 6.7 more points than the Thunder allow (107.3). The Thunder average 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than the Clippers allow.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Thunder won the last meeting 122-101 on Dec. 19. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points to help lead the Thunder to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Collins is shooting 55.6% and averaging 13.7 points for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 23.5 points over the last 10 games.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.4 points and 6.5 assists for the Thunder. Chet Holmgren is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 118.3 points, 40.8 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 10.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points per game.

Thunder: 9-1, averaging 124.9 points, 46.4 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.2 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Isaiah Jackson: out (ankle), Yanic Konan Niederhauser: out for season (foot), Bradley Beal: out for season (hip).

Thunder: Jalen Williams: out (hamstring), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.