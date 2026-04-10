Knicks stay alive in race for No. 2 seed in East, beat Celtics in Tatum’s return to MSG

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Hart scored 15 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, Jalen Brunson had 25 points and 10 assists, and the New York Knicks stayed alive in the race for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 112-106 victory over Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

Tatum finished with 24 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists in his first game back on the Madison Square Garden court where he ruptured his Achilles tendon in last season’s playoffs.

The Knicks (52-28) pulled within two games of the Celtics (54-26) for second place with two games to play for both teams. New York owns the tiebreaker after winning the season series 3-1 and would take the No. 2 seed with two wins and two Boston losses.

Hart made two 3-pointers in the final 42 seconds to give New York more wins this season under Mike Brown than in its 51-31 finish last season in Tom Thibodeau’s final season.

The Knicks then knocked off the Celtics in the second round of those playoffs, helped by Tatum’s season-ending injury in Game 4 of the series. He acknowledged some nervousness and anxiousness Thursday before playing again in the arena before finishing just shy of his second triple-double since returning to play last month.

The Celtics had their four-game winning streak snapped while playing without leading scorer Jaylen Brown, averaging 28.8 points, because of left Achilles tendinitis.

Payton Pritchard added 23 points and Baylor Scheierman had 20, going 6 for 7 from 3-point range.

The Knicks host Toronto on Friday in a possible playoff preview and close against Charlotte on Sunday. Boston hosts New Orleans on Friday and Orlando on Sunday.

Up next

Celtics: Host New Orleans on Friday.

Knicks: Host Toronto on Friday.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer