LeBron James has 26 points, 11 assists to lead Lakers past Warriors 119-103 as Stephen Curry sits

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LeBron James had 26 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds but didn’t get to compete against rival and pal Stephen Curry as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 119-103 on Thursday night.

James shot 11 for 17 and made three 3-pointers. He exited briefly after appearing to jam his hand blocking a shot by Pat Spencer with 6:05 remaining in the third quarter.

After 23 years in the league and at age 41, James’ future is uncertain. He is three years older than Curry, who sat out the front end of a home-road back-to-back in what is always a highly anticipated matchup — it was Golden State’s final scheduled game at Chase Center, given the team is headed on the road for the play-in tournament as the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference.

Curry had played the previous two contests in his return from a 27-game absence spanning two-plus months because of a right knee injury. The Warriors weren’t ready to risk him playing consecutive nights.

Brandin Podziemski and Nate Williams scored 17 points apiece as Golden State used its 41st starting lineup of the season and was down to 10 healthy players. Newly signed center Charles Bassey had 12 points and 13 rebounds for his second straight double-double, while Spencer had 12 points, six assists and four rebounds.

Coach Steve Kerr hoped to get some reinforcements Friday at Sacramento, with big men Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis expected to play.

Deandre Ayton added 21 points and five rebounds and Jake LaRavia contributed 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Lakers, who snapped a three-game losing streak with their fourth straight win on the Warriors’ home floor.

Golden State’s LJ Cryer limped off with 8:16 left in the game after grabbing his right ankle.

Up next

Lakers: Host Phoenix on Friday night.

Warriors: At Sacramento on Friday night.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer