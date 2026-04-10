Podziemski, Warriors to visit Raynaud, Kings

Golden State Warriors (37-43, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (21-59, 14th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -10.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maxime Raynaud and the Sacramento Kings host Brandin Podziemski and the Golden State Warriors in Western Conference action.

The Kings are 3-12 in division games. Sacramento has a 6-39 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Warriors are 7-7 in division play. Golden State ranks seventh in the Western Conference giving up just 115.1 points while holding opponents to 48.0% shooting.

The Kings are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 48.0% the Warriors allow to opponents. The Warriors’ 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than the Kings have given up to their opponents (49.5%).

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Warriors won the last matchup 110-105 on April 8. De’Anthony Melton scored 21 points to help lead the Warriors to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nique Clifford is scoring 8.2 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Kings. Raynaud is averaging 17.1 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Podziemski is averaging 13.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Warriors. Pat Spencer is averaging 10.3 points and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 111.7 points, 42.4 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.1 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 113.3 points, 39.8 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out for season (back), Russell Westbrook: out (foot), De’Andre Hunter: out for season (eye), Zach LaVine: out for season (finger), Drew Eubanks: out for season (thumb), DeMar DeRozan: out (hamstring), Keegan Murray: out (ankle).

Warriors: Quinten Post: out (foot), Stephen Curry: out (knee), Jimmy Butler III: out for season (knee), Al Horford: out (calf), Kristaps Porzingis: out (illness), Moses Moody: out for season (knee), Will Richard: out (back), Gui Santos: out (pelvis).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press