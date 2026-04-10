Orlando faces Chicago on 4-game win streak

Orlando Magic (44-36, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (31-49, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -14.5; over/under is 242.5

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando will try to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against Chicago.

The Bulls have gone 19-31 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 17.4 fast break points per game led by Tre Jones averaging 2.8.

The Magic have gone 25-25 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 32.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Paolo Banchero averaging 7.2.

The Bulls are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 47.7% the Magic allow to opponents. The Magic are shooting 46.4% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 47.7% the Bulls’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Bulls won the last matchup 121-114 on Jan. 3. Matas Buzelis scored 21 points to help lead the Bulls to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Sexton is shooting 48.5% and averaging 15.4 points for the Bulls. Jones is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

Desmond Bane is averaging 20.5 points and 4.2 assists for the Magic. Banchero is averaging 22.8 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 120.0 points, 45.9 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.3 points per game.

Magic: 6-4, averaging 118.6 points, 41.3 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.3 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Anfernee Simons: out (wrist), Isaac Okoro: out (quad), Jalen Smith: out for season (calf), Matas Buzelis: out (illness), Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Josh Giddey: out (hamstring), Guerschon Yabusele: day to day (shoulder), Nick Richards: day to day (elbow), Zach Collins: out for season (toe).

Magic: Jett Howard: out (ankle), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press