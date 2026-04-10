Houston takes home win streak into matchup with Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves (47-33, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (51-29, fifth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -10.5; over/under is 219.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston hosts Minnesota looking to extend its six-game home winning streak.

The Rockets are 28-22 against Western Conference opponents. Houston leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging 48.0 boards. Alperen Sengun paces the Rockets with 8.9 rebounds.

The Timberwolves have gone 29-21 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota has a 6-4 record in one-possession games.

The Rockets are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Timberwolves allow to opponents. The Timberwolves are shooting 48.0% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 45.9% the Rockets’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Timberwolves won the last meeting 110-108 in overtime on March 26. Jaden McDaniels scored 25 points to help lead the Timberwolves to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sengun is shooting 51.6% and averaging 20.3 points for the Rockets. Kevin Durant is averaging 27.0 points over the last 10 games.

Julius Randle is averaging 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and five assists for the Timberwolves. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 120.4 points, 48.3 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points per game.

Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 109.0 points, 43.1 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Steven Adams: out for season (ankle).

Timberwolves: Ayo Dosunmu: day to day (rest), Julius Randle: day to day (hand), Rudy Gobert: out (rest), Anthony Edwards: day to day (knee), Bones Hyland: day to day (hip), Joe Ingles: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press