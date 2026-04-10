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Philadelphia faces Indiana, looks to break 3-game skid

By AP News

Philadelphia 76ers (43-37, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (19-61, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -15; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia heads into the matchup with Indiana as losers of three straight games.

The Pacers are 15-35 in conference matchups. Indiana is 9-41 against opponents with a winning record.

The 76ers have gone 25-25 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks eighth in the league scoring 17.0 fast break points per game. Tyrese Maxey leads the 76ers averaging 5.5.

The Pacers’ 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the 76ers give up. The 76ers’ 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Pacers have given up to their opponents (48.9%).

The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on Feb. 25 the 76ers won 135-114 led by 32 points from Maxey, while Andrew Nembhard scored 23 points for the Pacers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nembhard is averaging 16.9 points and 7.7 assists for the Pacers. Micah Potter is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Maxey is scoring 28.3 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the 76ers. Paul George is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 4-6, averaging 121.3 points, 41.1 rebounds, 34.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.9 points per game.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 117.8 points, 45.0 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (hamstring), Kobe Brown: out (back), Johnny Furphy: out for season (knee), Andrew Nembhard: day to day (back), Ben Sheppard: out (hip), Ivica Zubac: out for season (rib), Pascal Siakam: out (back), Aaron Nesmith: day to day (neck), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

76ers: Johni Broome: out (knee), Joel Embiid: out (illness), Cameron Payne: out (hamstring).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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