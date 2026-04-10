Brooklyn faces Milwaukee, aims to break road skid

Brooklyn Nets (20-60, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (31-49, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -9.5; over/under is 219

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn will look to break its six-game road slide when the Nets face Milwaukee.

The Bucks have gone 20-30 against Eastern Conference teams. Milwaukee has a 14-35 record against opponents over .500.

The Nets have gone 14-35 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn has a 2-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bucks average 15.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 12.4 per game the Nets give up. The Bucks average 106.0 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than the 116.8 the Bucks give up.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Nets won 96-90 in the last matchup on April 7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Portis is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Bucks. Ousmane Dieng is averaging 14.2 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ochai Agbaji is averaging 5.1 points for the Nets. Ben Saraf is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 2-8, averaging 107.2 points, 39.0 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points per game.

Nets: 3-7, averaging 104.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Kevin Porter Jr.: out for season (knee), Gary Trent Jr.: out (oblique muscle ), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (knee), Bobby Portis: day to day (wrist).

Nets: Nolan Traore: out (rest), Ziaire Williams: out (foot), Noah Clowney: out (ankle), Josh Minott: out (achilles), Nic Claxton: out (hand), Danny Wolf: out for season (ankle), Egor Demin: out for season (foot), Day’Ron Sharpe: out for season (thumb), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (hamstring), Terance Mann: out (achilles).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press