Devin Carter scores 29 points to lead the Kings to a 124-118 win over the Warriors

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Devin Carter scored a career-high 29 points and the Sacramento Kings missed an opportunity to improve their draft position by beating the Golden State Warriors 124-118 on Friday night.

The Kings remained tied with Utah for the fourth-worst record in the NBA this season, matching a win by the Jazz earlier in the night.

Maxime Raynaud added 23 points for Sacramento in the final home game of the season.

Brandon Podziemski scored a career-high 30 points to lead the Warriors, who used the game as a tuneup for next week’s play-in tournament.

This was just the second game that Stephen Curry and Kristaps Porzingis played together for Golden State after the two had about eight minutes on the court at the same time on Sunday against Houston in Curry’s first game after missing 27 games with a knee injury.

Coach Steve Kerr said before the game he wanted the two to get as much time as possible in the final two games of the regular season. Golden State is assured the 10th seed in the Western Conference and will need to win two play-in games to make the playoffs.

Curry and Porzingis each scored 11.

The game got chippy in the third quarter with two flagrant fouls and two technical fouls — including one on Curry from the bench — as the Warriors turned a 14-point deficit early in the quarter into a seven-point lead headed into the fourth.

But the Kings rallied for the win.

Golden State’s Gary Payton II got a second technical foul in the fourth quarter and was ejected.

Warriors rookie guard LJ Cryer missed the game with a mild ankle sprain and will be re-evaluated in one week.

Up next

Warriors: Visit the Clippers in the regular-season finale on Sunday night.

Kings: Visit Portland on Sunday night.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer