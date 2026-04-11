Orlando takes road win streak into matchup with Boston

Orlando Magic (45-36, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (55-26, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -4.5; over/under is 216.5

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Magic face Boston.

The Celtics are 35-16 in Eastern Conference games. Boston averages 114.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Magic have gone 26-25 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is 11-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Celtics are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Magic allow to opponents. The Magic score 8.7 more points per game (115.8) than the Celtics allow (107.1).

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Celtics won 138-129 in the last meeting on Nov. 23. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 35 points, and Jett Howard led the Magic with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Celtics. Payton Pritchard is averaging 19.7 points and 4.3 assists over the past 10 games.

Paolo Banchero is scoring 22.2 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Magic. Jalen Suggs is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 120.2 points, 45.3 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points per game.

Magic: 7-3, averaging 118.7 points, 42.4 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (injury management).

Magic: Jett Howard: out (ankle), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press