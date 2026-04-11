Utah faces Los Angeles on 9-game road slide

Utah Jazz (21-59, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (52-29, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah travels to Los Angeles looking to break its nine-game road skid.

The Lakers are 32-19 in conference games. Los Angeles is eighth in the Western Conference with 14.8 fast break points per game led by LeBron James averaging 5.7.

The Jazz are 12-39 in Western Conference play. Utah is 5-8 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lakers average 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 fewer makes per game than the Jazz give up (15.3). The Jazz average 12.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than the Lakers allow.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Lakers won the last meeting 143-135 on Dec. 19, with Luka Doncic scoring 45 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is scoring 20.9 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the Lakers. Deandre Ayton is averaging 10.7 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 66.7% over the last 10 games.

John Konchar is scoring 4.3 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Jazz. Ace Bailey is averaging 14.7 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 114.1 points, 40.4 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points per game.

Jazz: 0-9, averaging 120.6 points, 44.1 rebounds, 31.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 134.0 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Austin Reaves: out (rib), Jaxson Hayes: out (foot), Luka Doncic: out (hamstring).

Jazz: Lauri Markkanen: out (hip), Isaiah Collier: out (hamstring), Keyonte George: out (leg), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder), Jusuf Nurkic: out for season (nose), Brice Sensabaugh: out (rest), Kyle Filipowski: out (back), Elijah Harkless: out (hamstring), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press