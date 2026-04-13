Timberwolves welcome back Garnett and beat Pelicans in regular-season finale as playoffs await

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves rested almost all their regulars for the playoffs during a 132-126 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, as franchise icon Kevin Garnett made a special appearance for fan appreciation night in the regular-season finale.

With the Timberwolves locked into the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference and the Pelicans long ago eliminated, the main attraction was Garnett’s first visit to Target Center in eight years.

The Hall of Fame forward and all-time franchise leader in nearly every major statistical category walked into the arena with Timberwolves co-owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez after player introductions, receiving a roar from the crowd and patting his heart with his hand. After giving current star Anthony Edwards a bear hug, Garnett took his courtside seat.

Garnett, who had a falling out with previous owner Glen Taylor after his career was over, reached an agreement last year with the team to serve as an ambassador. His No. 21 jersey will be retired at a later date.

The Timberwolves (49-33) sat nine of their top 10 players, giving fan favorite Joe Ingles a token start in a 15-point, 10-assist performance. Rookie forward Joan Beringer had 24 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks.

Jeremiah Fears had 36 points and 10 rebounds, and Derik Queen added 30 points with a career-high 22 rebounds for the Pelicans (27-55), who got productive rookie years from their two first-round draft picks amid another injury-affected season. Fears played 82 games, and Queen played 81.

Up next

The Pelicans don’t have a first-round pick in the draft this year. Their first offseason priority is naming a head coach. Willie Green was fired after a 2-10 start, and James Borrego took the interim role.

The Timberwolves will play the No. 3 seed Nuggets in a first-round playoff series starting in Denver on Saturday.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer