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Heat’s Bam Adebayo taken to locker room after Hornets’ LaMelo Ball trips him, leading to hard fall

By AP News
APTOPIX Heat Hornets Basketball

APTOPIX Heat Hornets Basketball

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo limped off the court early in the second quarter of Tuesday night’s play-in game against Charlotte when he got tripped by Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball, causing him to land hard on his back.

The Heat said Adebayo was questionable to return, and he was not on the court to start the second half.

Ball was on the ground and appeared to take a swipe at Adebayo’s left foot with his left hand, causing Adebayo to fall backward. Adebayo stayed down as the action moved to the other end of the court and then back again before play was stopped.

After being attended to by trainers, he got to his feet and walked off under his own power and was taken to the locker room.

Ball was not called for a foul and the play could not be reviewed because play wasn’t stopped.

Adebayo scored 83 points in a game last month. The Heat led 52-50 at halftime without him.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer

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