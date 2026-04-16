Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
58.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

NBA referee Ben Taylor injured, replaced by alternate during Warriors-Clippers play-in game

By AP News

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Referee Ben Taylor left the play-in tournament game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers with an injury on Wednesday night.

Taylor walked stiffly off the court and went up the tunnel behind one basket at Intuit Dome with 8:51 left in the third quarter. He was replaced by alternate referee Sean Corbin after a brief delay.

The NBA sends a fourth alternate referee to every postseason game for exactly such a situation.

Taylor is an 11-year NBA veteran referee, while Corbin is in his 31st season on the job.

The ninth-seeded Clippers led the 10th-seeded Warriors 61-53 at halftime of the elimination game.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.