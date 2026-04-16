Nuggets center Nikola Jokic surges into playoffs after a scary knee injury and historic season

DENVER (AP) — Around playoff time, Nikola Jokic always looks to make a big splash — on the court, obviously, but also in the water.

The Denver Nuggets do-it-all center typically opens his swimming pool at this point of the year — weather permitting — for he and his kids to have some fun. Turns out, floating around in between lofting floaters is the perfect way for him to take a break from the pressure of leading the team on a title chase.

Jokic and the Nuggets earned the No. 3 seed with a 54-win season and will face a familiar foe in Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves during a first-round series that starts Saturday.

Statistically and physically, this has been a season unlike any other for Jokic.

On the numbers side, Jokic became the first player to lead the league in both rebounds and assists per game since 1969-70, when leaders were crowned through per-game averages. Wilt Chamberlain was tops in both categories in 1967-68, back when leaders were determined by totals.

On the health side, the three-time MVP endured the first major injury of his NBA career. He missed 16 games in late December/January with a hyperextended left knee. The team went 10-6 in his absence.

“It’s not a difficult year, but an inconsistent year, with the injuries, with the lineups, with everything,” explained Jokic, who averaged a triple-double (27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds and 10.7 assists) for a second straight season. “We still managed to be one of the top teams. That’s something telling about this team, and the group that we have in the locker room. We definitely show ourselves that we can answer to anything, and hopefully we’re going find a way and in the playoffs when the moment is big.”

The Nuggets enter with a wave of confidence, too, riding a 12-game winning streak. Ask him about it and his humor shines through.

“It’s definitely better than a 12-game losing streak,” Jokic said. “When you’re playing well, everybody’s feeling good.”

A point guard at center

Jokic notched 34 triple-doubles in 65 games this season. That includes a memorable performance on Christmas Day against the Timberwolves, when he erupted for 56 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists in a 142-138 overtime win.

“It’ll probably take a little bit of everything,” Timberwolves forward Julius Randle said of guarding Jokic. “Probably got to call God and talk to him for a little bit and ask him for a few favors. … He’s an incredible player. He does so much on the floor for that team.”

The 6-foot-11, 284-pound Jokic sees the floor through the prism of a point guard, with low-post moves few can stop and range extending past the 3-point line.

“He’s a joy to watch,” said San Antonio coach Mitch Johnson, whose team could face the Nuggets in the second round. “He’s just so unique in so many ways.”

His teammates insist they don’t take Jokic’s production night in and night out for granted. Jokic’s 198 career triple-doubles trail only former teammate Russell Westbrook (209). Jokic’s 21 postseason triple-doubles are behind only Magic Johnson (30) and LeBron James (28).

“Nothing has shocked me this year,” said teammate Christian Braun, who was a rookie when the Nuggets won the franchise’s first NBA title in 2023. “But that’s probably not the right way to say it. Everything (Jokic) does shocks me. Every time I watch him, he shocks me.”

Close call

The Nuggets exhaled in relief when they found out Jokic would only miss a few weeks after being hurt in Miami on Dec. 29. It was a scary scene: Jokic falling to the floor and grabbing at his knee after stepping on Spencer Jones’ foot.

Since his return on Jan. 30, he’s missed one game. That run of good health allowed him to reach the 65-game threshold and become eligible for awards.

“He’s in a great place,” Nuggets coach David Adelman said, “physically and mentally.”

Getting everyone involved

Jokic’s hallmark is getting everyone involved. It might be a pass to Cam Johnson on the wing or setting picks to spring Jamal Murray for a drive or finding Aaron Gordon for an open look.

“We need everybody,” Jokic explained. “Everybody needs to step up.”

Adelman remains perplexed as to why Jokic doesn’t receive more MVP buzz. The current odds favor Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to win again.

“I would say what stands out to me is how much he has not been talked about,” Adelman said. “I think it’s absolutely insane. I have no idea what the narrative is and why.”

Jokic has certainly earned the respect of Minnesota big man Rudy Gobert.

“Whatever he does, he plays to win. He’s selfless,” Gobert said. “He’s just here to show up, help his team win and go home. I like that. I respect that.”

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AP Sports Writer Dave Campbell in Minneapolis and Associated Press freelance writer Raul Dominguez in San Antonio contributed to this report.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer