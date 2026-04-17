Barnes and the Raptors visit Cleveland to begin playoffs

Toronto Raptors (46-36, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

LINE: Cavaliers -8.5; over/under is 219.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Cavaliers host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Toronto Raptors to open the Eastern Conference first round. Toronto went 3-0 against Cleveland during the regular season. The Raptors won the last regular season matchup 110-99 on Tuesday, Nov. 25 led by 37 points from Brandon Ingram, while Donovan Mitchell scored 17 points for the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers have gone 33-19 against Eastern Conference teams. Cleveland is seventh in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 44.4 rebounds. Evan Mobley paces the Cavaliers with 9.0 boards.

The Raptors have gone 33-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto has a 21-27 record against teams above .500.

The Cavaliers are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 46.7% the Raptors allow to opponents. The Raptors are shooting 48.2% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 46.4% the Cavaliers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 27.9 points, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. James Harden is averaging 15.3 points and 5.9 assists over the last 10 games.

Scottie Barnes is averaging 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Raptors. Ja’Kobe Walter is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 121.8 points, 45.0 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points per game.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 119.8 points, 41.0 rebounds, 32.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: James Harden: day to day (rest), Dean Wade: day to day (ankle), Dennis Schroder: day to day (rest), Evan Mobley: day to day (calf), Keon Ellis: day to day (knee), Jarrett Allen: day to day (injury management), Thomas Bryant: day to day (calf), Sam Merrill: day to day (hamstring), Donovan Mitchell: day to day (ankle).

Raptors: Chucky Hepburn: day to day (knee), Immanuel Quickley: day to day (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press