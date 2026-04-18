Jalen Green shakes off injury-filled year, peaking at the right time for playoff-bound Suns

PHOENIX (AP) — Jalen Green was several feet behind the 3-point line as the shot clock wound down and didn’t have many options, so the Phoenix guard simply squared up and let if fly.

In most cases, the third-quarter heave wouldn’t have been a high-percentage shot.

On Friday night, pretty much everyone knew it was going in.

“It felt good all night,” Green said.

The 24-year-old Green scored 36 points to lead Phoenix to a 111-96 victory over the Golden State Warriors in the NBA’s play-in tournament. The Suns earned the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference playoffs and they’ll face the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in a road game Sunday in Game 1 of the first round.

Green shot 14 of 20 from the field against the Warriors, including 8 of 14 from 3-point range. The eight 3-pointers tied his career high.

“I thought he was incredibly efficient offensively,” Suns coach Jordan Ott said. “It’s really hard to stay in front of him.”

It was a big moment for Green, who endured plenty of frustration during an injury-filled year that limited him to just 32 games in the regular season. Green and Dillon Brooks came to the Suns from the Rockets as part of the package that sent 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant to Houston.

Green missed the first half of the season with a hamstring injury and then finally returned, sometimes struggling to adjust to his new role playing with Booker and Brooks. He averaged just 17.8 points, the lowest total since his rookie season.

But the trio appears to be jelling at the right time. Booker had the assist on four of Green’s 3-pointers on Friday.

“I’m very comfortable playing with Book,” Green said. “You kind of how to pick your poison, how you’re going to guard it.”

The game was a little vindication for Green after he struggled against the Warriors in last year’s playoffs when he was with the Rockets. He averaged just 13.3 points in the seven-game series, shooting 37% from the field.

Green was so good on Friday that Booker — a five-time All-Star — was more of a facilitator, finishing with 20 points and eight assists.

“He stepped up to the test,” Booker said. “The last playoffs might have stuck with him a little bit, so he’s prepared himself for these moments and capitalized on them.”

Ott said Green’s elite athleticism will be invaluable against Oklahoma City because of his ability to generate shots when it doesn’t look like there is one. Green’s 36 points came three nights after he scored 35 against the Trail Blazers in the first play-in game, which ended in a 114-110 loss.

“Both of these nights, he had it going offensively,” Ott said. “Those guys in playoff games, where the physicality ups, the court shrinks, the ability to give the ball to one guy and him create a shot is super helpful. We’re finding those pockets.”

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer