Denver hosts Minnesota with 1-0 series lead

Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (54-28, third in the Western Conference)

Denver; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Nuggets -6.5; over/under is 231

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Nuggets lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets host the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Nuggets won the last meeting 116-105 on Saturday, led by 30 points from Jamal Murray. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 22.

The Nuggets are 11-5 against opponents in the Northwest Division. Denver is seventh in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 44.0 rebounds. Nikola Jokic paces the Nuggets with 12.9 boards.

The Timberwolves are 9-7 against opponents from the Northwest Division. Minnesota is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 118.0 points per game and is shooting 48.1%.

The Nuggets average 14.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 12.1 per game the Timberwolves allow. The Timberwolves are shooting 48.1% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 46.8% the Nuggets’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds and 10.7 assists for the Nuggets. Murray is averaging 23.2 points over the last 10 games.

Julius Randle is averaging 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and five assists for the Timberwolves. Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 10-0, averaging 130.3 points, 48.3 rebounds, 31.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points per game.

Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 114.7 points, 39.8 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Peyton Watson: out (hamstring).

Timberwolves: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press