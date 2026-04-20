San Antonio hosts Portland with 1-0 series lead

Portland Trail Blazers (42-40, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Spurs -11.5; over/under is 220.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Spurs lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The San Antonio Spurs host the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Spurs won the last matchup 111-98 on Monday, led by 35 points from Victor Wembanyama. Deni Avdija led the Trail Blazers with 30.

The Spurs have gone 36-16 against Western Conference teams. San Antonio is fourth in the Western Conference with 28.1 assists per game led by Stephon Castle averaging 7.4.

The Trail Blazers are 29-23 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is seventh in the Western Conference scoring 115.5 points per game and is shooting 45.3%.

The Spurs are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 47.1% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents. The Trail Blazers average 115.5 points per game, 4.0 more than the 111.5 the Spurs allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wembanyama is averaging 25 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.1 blocks for the Spurs. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Avdija is scoring 24.2 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Trail Blazers. Jrue Holiday is averaging 17.7 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 8-2, averaging 123.0 points, 47.2 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 114.7 points, 45.6 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Jordan McLaughlin: day to day (ankle), David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle).

Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press