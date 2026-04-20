Los Angeles hosts Houston with 1-0 series lead

Houston Rockets (52-30, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (53-29, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Rockets -4.5; over/under is 205.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Lakers lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Lakers won the last meeting 107-98 on Sunday, led by 27 points from Luke Kennard. Alperen Sengun led the Rockets with 19.

The Lakers are 33-19 in conference play. Los Angeles has an 8-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rockets are 29-23 against Western Conference opponents. Houston ranks second in the Western Conference allowing only 110.0 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

The Lakers’ 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 12.4 per game the Rockets allow. The Rockets are shooting 47.9% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 48.3% the Lakers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deandre Ayton is averaging 12.5 points and eight rebounds for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

Kevin Durant is averaging 26 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Rockets. Amen Thompson is averaging 18.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 7-3, averaging 113.2 points, 41.0 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 53.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points per game.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 121.5 points, 47.8 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Austin Reaves: out (rib), Luka Doncic: out (hamstring).

Rockets: Kevin Durant: day to day (knee), Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Steven Adams: out for season (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press