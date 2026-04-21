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Orlando visits Detroit with 1-0 series lead

By AP News

Orlando Magic (45-37, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (60-22, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Pistons -9.5; over/under is 218.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Magic lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic visit the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Magic won the last matchup 112-101 on Sunday, led by 23 points from Paolo Banchero. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 39.

The Pistons are 39-13 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit leads the Eastern Conference with 57.9 points in the paint led by Jalen Duren averaging 14.6.

The Magic have gone 26-26 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 115.7 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

The Pistons average 117.8 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 115.1 the Magic give up. The Magic average 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 12.7 per game the Pistons give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cunningham is scoring 23.9 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 9.9 assists for the Pistons. Duren is averaging 14.6 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 72.4% over the past 10 games.

Wendell Carter Jr. is shooting 51.2% and averaging 11.8 points for the Magic. Jalen Suggs is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 7-3, averaging 117.1 points, 44.2 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 10.2 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points per game.

Magic: 7-3, averaging 115.5 points, 44.4 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Jalen Duren: day to day (knee).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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