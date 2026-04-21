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Thunder take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Suns

By AP News

Phoenix Suns (45-37, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Thunder -17.5; over/under is 214.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Thunder lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Thunder won the last matchup 119-84 on Sunday, led by 25 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Devin Booker led the Suns with 23.

The Thunder have gone 41-11 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City ranks fifth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 44.1 rebounds. Chet Holmgren leads the Thunder with 8.9 boards.

The Suns are 29-23 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is 7-10 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The 119.0 points per game the Thunder score are 7.9 more points than the Suns give up (111.1). The Suns are shooting 45.5% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 43.7% the Thunder’s opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 31.1 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Thunder. Holmgren is averaging 11.8 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 59.7% over the last 10 games.

Royce O’Neale is shooting 42.0% and averaging 9.8 points for the Suns. Booker is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 8-2, averaging 122.1 points, 46.1 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 10.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points per game.

Suns: 5-5, averaging 111.2 points, 44.6 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

Suns: Mark Williams: day to day (foot), Jordan Goodwin: day to day (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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