Minnesota, Denver meet with series tied 1-1

Denver Nuggets (54-28, third in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Nuggets -1.5; over/under is 234

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Denver Nuggets in game three of the Western Conference first round with the series tied 1-1. The Timberwolves defeated the Nuggets 119-114 in the last matchup on Tuesday. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 30 points, and Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 30.

The Timberwolves are 9-7 against the rest of their division. Minnesota ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 50.3 points per game in the paint led by Edwards averaging 11.0.

The Nuggets are 11-5 against the rest of their division. Denver scores 122.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Timberwolves are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Nuggets allow to opponents. The Nuggets average 14.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 12.1 per game the Timberwolves allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and five assists for the Timberwolves. Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 13 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Murray is averaging 25.4 points and 7.1 assists for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic is averaging 23.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 117.9 points, 40.9 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points per game.

Nuggets: 9-1, averaging 127.5 points, 48.1 rebounds, 31.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.

Nuggets: Peyton Watson: out (hamstring).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press