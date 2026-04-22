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Atlanta, New York tied 1-1 heading to game 3

By AP News

New York Knicks (53-29, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (46-36, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Hawks -1.5; over/under is 216.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks are in a 1-1 series tie in the Eastern Conference first round. The Hawks defeated the Knicks 107-106 in the last matchup on Tuesday. CJ McCollum led the Hawks with 32 points, and Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 29.

The Hawks are 27-25 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is 20-26 against opponents over .500.

The Knicks have gone 35-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 45.6 rebounds per game led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 11.9.

The 118.5 points per game the Hawks average are 8.4 more points than the Knicks give up (110.1). The Knicks are shooting 47.8% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 47.4% the Hawks’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Johnson is averaging 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists for the Hawks. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.2 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games.

Brunson is averaging 26 points and 6.8 assists for the Knicks. OG Anunoby is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 117.7 points, 43.6 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points per game.

Knicks: 6-4, averaging 110.7 points, 43.0 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Jock Landale: out (ankle).

Knicks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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