Celtics, 76ers tied 1-1 heading into game 3

Boston Celtics (56-26, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (45-37, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Celtics -7.5; over/under is 215.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics are in a 1-1 series tie in the Eastern Conference first round. The 76ers defeated the Celtics 111-97 in the last matchup on Tuesday. VJ Edgecombe led the 76ers with 30 points, and Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 36.

The 76ers are 9-7 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 50.1 points per game in the paint led by Tyrese Maxey averaging 14.0.

The Celtics are 10-6 against the rest of the division. Boston ranks third in the league averaging 15.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.7% from deep. Derrick White leads the team averaging 2.7 makes while shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

The 76ers make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (44.2%). The Celtics are shooting 46.7% from the field, which equals what the 76ers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxey is scoring 28.3 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the 76ers. Paul George is averaging 19.2 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the past 10 games.

Brown is averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Celtics. Sam Hauser is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 110.7 points, 44.9 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 119.3 points, 45.8 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Joel Embiid: day to day (abdomen).

Celtics: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press