Cleveland takes 2-1 lead into game 4 against Toronto

Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (46-36, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

LINE: Cavaliers -3.5; over/under is 220.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Cavaliers lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Raptors won the last meeting 126-104 on Friday, led by 33 points from Scottie Barnes. James Harden led the Cavaliers with 18.

The Raptors are 33-19 in conference matchups. Toronto has a 7-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cavaliers are 33-19 in Eastern Conference play. Cleveland averages 119.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Raptors are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 46.4% the Cavaliers allow to opponents. The Cavaliers average 14.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 12.5 per game the Raptors give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnes is averaging 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Raptors. RJ Barrett is averaging 20.3 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games.

Harden is averaging 23.6 points and eight assists for the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 116.8 points, 38.9 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 118.9 points, 42.5 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Immanuel Quickley: out (hamstring).

Cavaliers: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press