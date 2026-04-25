Spurs take 2-1 lead into game 4 against the Trail Blazers

San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (42-40, eighth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Spurs -5.5; over/under is 219

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Spurs lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The San Antonio Spurs visit the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Spurs won the last meeting 120-108 on Saturday, led by 33 points from Stephon Castle. Jrue Holiday led the Trail Blazers with 29.

The Trail Blazers are 29-23 in conference games. Portland ranks sixth in the NBA with 46.0 rebounds led by Donovan Clingan averaging 11.6.

The Spurs have gone 36-16 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio is second in the league with 47.0 rebounds per game. Victor Wembanyama leads the Spurs with 11.5.

The Trail Blazers average 14.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 13.0 per game the Spurs give up. The Spurs average 119.8 points per game, 4.0 more than the 115.8 the Trail Blazers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clingan is averaging 12.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Trail Blazers. Deni Avdija is averaging 25.2 points over the last 10 games.

De’Aaron Fox is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 113.8 points, 44.2 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points per game.

Spurs: 7-3, averaging 119.7 points, 47.1 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

Spurs: Jordan McLaughlin: day to day (ankle), David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle), Victor Wembanyama: day to day (concussion).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press