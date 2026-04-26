Magic take 2-1 lead into game 4 against the Pistons

Detroit Pistons (60-22, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (45-37, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Pistons -2.5; over/under is 214.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Magic lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic host the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Magic won the last meeting 113-105 on Saturday, led by 25 points from Paolo Banchero. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 27.

The Magic have gone 26-26 against Eastern Conference teams. Orlando is ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 115.7 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Pistons are 39-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is fourth in the league scoring 18.0 fast break points per game. Tobias Harris leads the Pistons averaging 3.7.

The 115.7 points per game the Magic score are 6.1 more points than the Pistons give up (109.6). The Pistons average 117.8 points per game, 2.7 more than the 115.1 the Magic give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Banchero is averaging 22.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Magic. Desmond Bane is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Cunningham is averaging 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 9.9 assists for the Pistons. Duncan Robinson is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 7-3, averaging 114.9 points, 45.2 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points per game.

Pistons: 7-3, averaging 115.5 points, 44.3 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 7.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: day to day (knee).

Pistons: Kevin Huerter: day to day (hip).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press