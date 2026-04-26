Randle and the Timberwolves look to clinch series against Denver

Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (54-28, third in the Western Conference)

Denver; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Nuggets -10.5; over/under is 223.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Timberwolves lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves look to clinch the series over the Denver Nuggets in game five of the Western Conference first round. The Timberwolves defeated the Nuggets 112-96 in the last meeting on Sunday. Ayo Dosunmu led the Timberwolves with 43 points, and Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 30.

The Nuggets have gone 11-5 against division opponents. Denver is fourth in the NBA with 29.0 assists per game. Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 10.7.

The Timberwolves are 9-7 against opponents from the Northwest Division. Minnesota is eighth in the Western Conference scoring 50.3 points per game in the paint led by Dosunmu averaging 11.5.

The Nuggets average 14.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 12.1 per game the Timberwolves allow. The Timberwolves average 118.0 points per game, 1.1 more than the 116.9 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is averaging 25.4 points and 7.1 assists for the Nuggets. Jokic is averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games.

Julius Randle is averaging 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and five assists for the Timberwolves. Bones Hyland is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 121.6 points, 46.9 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 117.2 points, 42.1 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Peyton Watson: out (hamstring).

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards: day to day (undisclosed), Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (leg).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press