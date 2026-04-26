Oklahoma City tries to close out series against Phoenix in game 4

Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18, first in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (45-37, seventh in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Thunder -10.5; over/under is 213.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Thunder lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder look to clinch the series over the Phoenix Suns in game four of the Western Conference first round. The Thunder defeated the Suns 121-109 in the last meeting on Saturday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 42 points, and Dillon Brooks led the Suns with 33.

The Suns are 29-23 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix has a 19-29 record against teams above .500.

The Thunder are 41-11 in Western Conference play. Oklahoma City is second in the league giving up only 107.9 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Suns score 112.6 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 107.9 the Thunder allow. The Thunder average 7.9 more points per game (119.0) than the Suns allow their opponents to score (111.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is averaging 26.1 points and six assists for the Suns. Brooks is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cason Wallace is shooting 43.2% and averaging 8.6 points for the Thunder. Isaiah Joe is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 3-7, averaging 106.3 points, 42.2 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points per game.

Thunder: 8-2, averaging 122.0 points, 44.7 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 10.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Mark Williams: day to day (foot), Jordan Goodwin: day to day (calf).

Thunder: Isaiah Joe: day to day (personal), Jalen Williams: out (hamstring), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press