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Lakers’ Deandre Ayton ejected after ‘unnecessary and excessive’ elbow to Alperen Sengun

By AP News
Lakers Rockets Basketball

Lakers Rockets Basketball

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HOUSTON (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton was ejected in the third quarter of Game 4 on Sunday night against the Houston Rockets after receiving a flagrant foul 2 for hitting Alperen Sengun in the face with his elbow and forearm.

A foul was called after Ayton hit Sengun when he had the ball and was heading toward the basket with about 5½ minutes left in the third quarter. The play was reviewed and upgraded to a flagrant foul 2 and Ayton was ejected.

The referee announcing the foul called the contact “unnecessary and excessive.”

The Lakers, who lead the series 3-0, trailed 76-57 at the time of the foul. Ayton led the team with 19 points and 10 rebounds when he was ejected.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer

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