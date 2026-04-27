Celtics look to secure series victory over the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers (45-37, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (56-26, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Celtics -11.5; over/under is 215.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Celtics lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics look to clinch the Eastern Conference first round over the Philadelphia 76ers in game five. The Celtics defeated the 76ers 128-96 in the last meeting on Sunday. Payton Pritchard led the Celtics with 32 points, and Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 26.

The Celtics are 36-16 against conference opponents. Boston leads the Eastern Conference in rebounding, averaging 46.4 boards. Nikola Vucevic leads the Celtics with 8.4 rebounds.

The 76ers are 27-25 in conference play. Philadelphia ranks ninth in the NBA scoring 16.9 fast break points per game. VJ Edgecombe leads the 76ers averaging 8.0.

The Celtics are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, the same percentage the 76ers allow to opponents. The 76ers average 8.7 more points per game (115.9) than the Celtics give up to opponents (107.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Brown is averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum is averaging 19.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 28.3 points, 6.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the 76ers. Paul George is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 118.0 points, 45.8 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.0 points per game.

76ers: 4-6, averaging 104.1 points, 43.3 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: None listed.

76ers: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press